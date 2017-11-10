Is Paige Single? (Video), Daniel Bryan Does The #OneChipChallenge (Video), RAW

– As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan appeared at the NJ Devils NHL game last night in Newark, NJ. Bryan also took part in the One Chip Challenge with Dan Ryckert, as seen below. The challenge features the Carolina Reaper Madness chip.

– Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Street Fight plus Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar are being advertised for Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW from Atlanta. As noted, this will be Reigns’ return from the viral infection that was going around the locker room, likely to set up The Shield vs. The New Day for Survivor Series.

– It looks like Paige and Alberto El Patron are no longer an item. A Paige fan account posted the following Snapchat video to Twitter, with Paige mentioning that she is single: