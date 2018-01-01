John Cena Announces Royal Rumble Spot, Paige Injury Update, WWE Top 10, Tonight’s RAW

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10, featuring Superstars who looked downright invincible against a suddenly overmatched opponent:

– Cathy Kelley previews the first WWE RAW of 2018 in this new video. Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.

– Paige is currently backstage for tonight’s RAW in Miami but word going around is that she has not been cleared to return to the ring, according to PWInsider. As noted, Paige suffered an injury at last Wednesday’s live event during a six-woman match. The belief is that Sasha Banks may have kicked Paige a bit too high, causing Paige to suffer a stinger. She did leave on her own but she was pulled from the ring as a precautionary measure.

– John Cena announced today that he will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble match later this month. He joins Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and Elias as confirmed names for the men’s Rumble match. Cena tweeted: