Live WWE RAW Results & Videos, 2/19/2018:

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with JoJo in the ring. She asks fans to stand in silence to remember the victims and their families from last week’s Florida school shooting. We go to the RAW opening video.

– We’re live from Phoenix as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

Gauntlet Match: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Elias, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz

We go right to the ring and out first comes Roman Reigns.

Reigns hits the ring and is interviewed by Charly Caruso. Reigns says he’s not concerned about tonight but he does express concern for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match. Reigns names the other competitors and says they can’t beat WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but he can. Reigns goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. We get the bell as they stall some to start.

They lock up and trade holds early on. Reigns takes Rollins down with a headlock and keeps him grounded. They get up and Rollins finally gets some offense in, including a pin attempt. Reigns fights back and they face off in the middle of the ring as fans pop. We go to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Reigns with another pin attempt. Fans do dueling chants now. Rollins makes another comeback and hits a Slingblade, and a Blockbuster. Rollins keeps control and hits a flying clothesline from the top. Rollins stays on Reigns and sends him out to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Reigns rocks him with a right hand at the ropes. Reigns with a Drive By.

Reigns brings it back into the ring and hits a clothesline. Reigns with big shots in the corner now as fans count along. Reigns with a running big boot to drop Rollins again. Rollins blocks a Superman Punch. Reigns blocks the Revolution knee. More back and forth. Rollins nails a Buckle Bomb but Reigns comes right out of the corner with a Superman Punch. Both Superstars go down and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins misses the Frogsplash as Reigns rolls out of the way. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Reigns gets sent to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and nails the suicide dive. Rollins goes back in and nails a second dive. Rollins brings it back into the ring. Rollins springboards in but Reigns nails a Superman Punch in mid-air. Reigns with a close 2 count.

Reigns gets ready as Rollins recovers. Reigns charges but Rollins kicks him. Reigns avoids the Blackout curb stomp and rolls Rollins up for a 2 count. Rollins counters and rolls Reigns up for the pin. Reigns has been eliminated from the Gauntlet and he can’t believe it. We go to replays. Reigns extends his hand to Rollins but the music interrupts and out comes John Cena.

Cena enters the ring and Rollins immediately attacks him before he’s ready. Rollins with a 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cena has Rollins grounded with a headlock. Rollins tried to win by count out during the break. Cena keeps control and drops Rollins for a 2 count. Cena with another quick pin attempt before keeping Rollins grounded in the middle of the ring again. Rollins tries to mount offense but Cena drops him and nails a kick to the face. Cena sends Rollins out of the ring now. The referee counts as Cena waits in the ring. Rollins makes it back in at the 9 count.

Cena immediately drops Rollins as he returns to the ring. Cena tells the referee to count Rollins while he’s down. Cena grabs Rollins and slams him with two belly-to-belly suplexes, then a third. Cena with a 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cena scoops Rollins for the Attitude Adjustment. Rollins slides out and nails a DDT for a 2 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Cena powers Rollins up into a modified Stunner for a close 2 count. Fans do dueling chants for Cena now. Rollins gets up but Cena drops him with a right hand. Rollins slowly gets up but Cena knocks him right back down. Cena talks some trash as the referee checks on Rollins. Cena drops Rollins with another right for just a 1 count.

Rollins jumps up fired up and gets in Cena’s face. They start unloading on each other. Cena drops Rollins with an elbow. Cena with a 2 count. Rollins ends up on the floor again but makes it back in right before the 10 count. Cena can’t believe it. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cena is still in control. Cena with shoulders. Rollins manages to get a counter in. Rollins springboards in but Cena takes him out of the air and applies the STF. More back and forth after the hold is broken. Rollins with a Slingblade for another pin attempt. Rollins nails Cena in the corner and goes for the Falcon Arrow but Cena counters. Cena slams Rollins and calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle as some fans boo. Rollins blocks it and nails a pair of kicks for another 2 count. Rollins goes to bring Cena in from the apron but Cena resists. Cena brings Rollins to the apron but Rollins runs into the ring post and falls to the floor.

Cena charges but Rollins moves and Cena hits the steel ring steps shoulder-first. The referee counts as both are down now. They both make it back into the ring right before the 10 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Cena slams Rollins and hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle this time. Rollins slides out of the AA again and rolls Cena up for 2. Rollins with the Crossface submission now. Cena powers up but Rollins counters the AA and hits the enziguri. Rollins goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash for a close 2 count.

Cena powers up again and nails the AA but Rollins somehow kicks out. Cena can’t believe it. Fans chant “burn it down” for Rollins. Cena goes to the top but Rollins runs up and hits a superplex. He rolls through and hits Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. We go to replays. Cena avoids the stomp and applies the STF again. Rollins makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Cena ends up getting the STF applied again but Rollins gets the bottom rope. Rollins rolls to the floor for a breather.

Cena ends up on the top with Rollins on his shoulders. Rollins fights out and to the mat. Cena with a crossbody but Rollins rolls through. Rollins powers Cena on his shoulders and hits Cena’s AA, just like Cena does. Cena still kicks out at 2. We get another replay. Rollins goes back to the top for a Phoenix Splash but lands on his feet as Cena moves. Cena ends up hitting the AA. Rollins counters another AA and hits the big stomp on Cena. Rollins crawls over and makes the pin. Cena has been eliminated from the Gauntlet.

The next man out is Elias. He runs to the ring and unloads on Rollins. Elias covers for a 2 count. Elias with more quick offense and another close 2 count. We go back to commercial as Rollins kicks out.

Back from the break and Elias has Rollins in a half-Crab. We go go backstage to Renee Young and Cena for comments on the match and how he picks the pieces up to move on to the Chamber. Cena gives Rollins major props and talks about how he needs to win the Chamber because for the first time he doesn’t have a Road to WrestleMania. Cena says he cannot sell himself short. We go back to the ring and Elias continues to keep control of Rollins, working on the bad knee in the corner.

Rollins fights back and unloads but Elias goes right for the knee again. Rollins counters and nails a superkick for a 2 count. Elias goes to the floor and Rollins launches himself out, taking Elias down on the floor. They bring it back in the ring and Elias takes control. Elias nails a Drift Away for the pin. Rollins has has been eliminated from the Gauntlet.

Fans give Rollins a standing ovation as he stumbles out of the ring. The next man out is Finn Balor. Balor hits the ring and unloads on Elias for a 2 count. Balor goes to the top for a Coup de Grace but rolls through as Elias moves. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias keeps control of Balor. Renee is backstage with Rollins, who says beating two of WWE’s best tonight means nothing if he loses the Chamber on Sunday. Elias continues to focus on Balor’s shoulder. Fans chant for Braun Strowman now. Elias drops Balor on the shoulder again and covers for a 2 count. Elias keeps Balor grounded now, focusing on the arm and shoulder.

Balor finally gets some offense in as he looks to make a comeback. Balor looks at the WrestleMania 34 sign and unloads on Elias with clotheslines. Balor runs into an elbow in the corner and Elias goes to the top. Balor nails an enziguri to force him down. Elias goes to the floor for a breather. Balor follows and nails a running dropkick into the barrier. Balor brings it back into the ring and hits a Slingblade. More back and forth and pin attempts as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias takes control, sending Balor into the ring post. Elias rolls Balor back into the ring and drops an elbow but Balor moves. Balor rolls Elias up for 2. Elias goes right into an armbar. Balor ends up turning it around and going to the top for Coup de Grace on Elias’ taped ribs. Balor gets the pin and Elias has been eliminated from the Gauntlet.

Out next comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel come down the ramp instead. Miz takes advantage of the distraction and attacks Balor from behind. Miz unloads on Balor and covers for several quick pin attempts. The Miztourage looks on as Miz works Balor around the ring. Miz with a running boot to the face for a 2 count. Balor gets up and fights back. Miz knees him in the gut and tosses him out to the floor. The referee warns Axel and Bo to stay away. Miz sends Balor shoulder-first into the barrier. Miz brings it back in and uses the ropes on Balor’s shoulder as the referee warns him. Miz drops the arm over the rope and causes Balor to fall out to the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz has Balor down. Renee is backstage with Elias, who talks about having the #7 advantage in the Chamber. Elias says he will give the performance of his career at WrestleMania and everyone will know what WWE stands for – Walk With Elias. Miz with the “Yes!” kicks now. Balor ducks the last kick and makes a comeback. More back and forth between the two now. Balor counters a Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz up for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Balor blocks another Skull Crushing Finale. Dallas gets on the apron and nails Balor, allowing Miz to roll him up for another pin attempt. Balor ends up running the ropes and nailing The Miztourage on the floor. Balor brings it back into the ring and nails the corner dropkick on Miz. Balor drops Axel on the apron as he approaches. Balor goes to the top and has to fight Dallas off again. Miz takes advantage of the distraction again. Miz ends up nailing the Skull Crushing Finale for the pin. Balor has been eliminated from the Gauntlet.

We get more replays as Miz recovers. He realizes who the next man is as fans chant. The final man out in the Gauntlet is Braun Strowman and here he comes. Miz starts pleading as Braun marches to the ring. Miz goes to the floor but Braun corners him. Braun chases Miz through the crowd over to the stage and the production area. Braun clubs Miz to the ground. Braun brings Miz back towards the ring now, tossing him over the barrier to a pop. Braun stands tall as we go back to commercial.