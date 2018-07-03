Full WWE SmackDown Results & Videos From Omaha, 7/3/2018

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a video package looking at last week’s Team Hell No reunion.

– We’re live from the Century Link Center in Omaha, Nebraska as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They go over tonight’s line-up – Asuka vs. James Ellsworth, WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Aiden English in a non-title match, an Independence Day US Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy.

– We go to the ring and Renee Young welcomes us. She introduces Team Hell No – Kane and Daniel Bryan. Kane is out first and Bryan is out next to join him on the ramp. They head to the ring together.

Renee brings up how they have always been successful despite their complicated relationship. Bryan says that’s what is beautiful about their relationship – sometimes they fight, sometimes they hug but they always deliver when they are in the ring and together they are unstoppable. Kane talks about some of their accomplishments together and says they have been through hell but he can assure us that Team Hell No is back & better than ever. Renee asks Kane why he came back. Kane says Bryan can have a bit of a temper sometimes and two weeks back when The Bludgeon Brothers attacked Bryan, Kane knew he couldn’t let it go and it was just a matter of time before he found himself in trouble. Kane says Bryan always has a demon watching his back. Bryan goes on and says they are back together and he has no doubt that they will become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at Extreme Rules. Fans chant “yes!” now. Bryan says Kane wasn’t being exactly truthful when he said he’s always watching over Bryan because last time they were in the ring was against each other. Bryan says he remembers Kane trying to end his career. Bryan rants some more about what happened but Kane tells him not to go digging in the past and that they need to come together for The Bludgeon Brothers. Bryan says Kane tried to kidnap his wife. Kane says tried is the keyword. Kane says they have had their differences but he’s always had Bryan’s back. Bryan disagrees. Kane insists. They go back and forth with “yes!” and “no!” until the music interrupts. The Usos are out next.

The Usos remember Team Hell No and get people to say they’re excited that Team Hell No is back but The Usos do not believe they deserve a title shot at Extreme Rules. They welcome Team Hell No to The Uso Penitentiary. They can’t believe Team Hell No thinks they deserve a title shot because they’re out here hugging. Bryan challenges The Usos to come into the ring and fight right now if they think they can beat Team Hell No. Kane says Bryan means Team Hell No will consider this as a team and then get back to The Usos. Bryan asks Kane if he’s ready but then he has it figured out – Kane still thinks Bryan is the weakest link. The music interrupts Bryan and out comes SmackDown General Manager Paige to the stage. Paige says it’s her job to do what’s right for the WWE Universe. She says Team Hell No will get their title shot at Extreme Rules but they have to prove themselves tonight in the main event against The Usos. The Usos will be added to the match at Extreme Rules if they can get a win tonight, making it a Triple Threat. The Usos and Team Hell No look on at each other as Paige’s music hits.

– WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy is backstage talking about the bald eagle and how it is a symbol of America. Hardy kicks off the Independence Day US Open Challenge as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Asuka backstage. She says it doesn’t matter who she faces, men or women, they all feel the pain because no one is ready for Asuka, even James Ellsworth.

Independence Day US Open Challenge for the WWE United States Title: The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy

We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. Hardy waits for his mystery opponent and out comes The Miz to answer the open challenge.

Miz makes his way out and we get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. Hardy starts rallying the crowd as the bell rings. Miz strikes first and beats Hardy down. Miz takes it to the corner and then to the ropes. Hardy counters a hip toss and hits a jawbreaker. Miz blocks the Twist of Fate but misses in the corner.

Hardy goes to the top but Miz cuts him off and climbs up. Miz goes for a superplex but Hardy fights him off. Hardy sends Miz to the mat. Hardy looks to hit the Swanton Bomb but lands on his feet instead as Miz rolls to the floor for a breather. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz stands tall over Hardy as some fans boo. Hardy fights off a shot into the corner and looks to make a comeback, taking Miz to all four corners and smashing his face. Hardy keeps control and gets a “delete!” chant going. Miz drops Hardy with a knee and then kicks him in the face for a close 2 count. Miz keeps Hardy grounded now as fans chant for the champ. Hardy fights up and out of a hold but Miz keeps him locked in, taking him down to one knee with a knee in the back. Hardy looks to make a comeback now as fans pop. Hardy with an inverted atomic drop and the low dropkick for a close 2 count.

Miz counters with a kick to the head. Hardy sends Miz out of the ring to the floor. Hardy runs the ropes and sends Miz into the barrier. Hardy goes to ringside and runs, leaps from the steel steps at Miz but Miz side-steps and Hardy crashes into the barrier. The referee counts while Hardy is down on the outside. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Hardy drops Miz with a big kick to the gut. Miz had the Figure Four applied during the commercial. They fight to their feet and trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Hardy blocks a Skull Crushing Finale and sends Miz into the corner. Miz blocks the Hardyac Arrest. More back and forth. They trade finisher attempts again and Miz nails the big DDT for a 2 count. Miz with the flying clothesline in the corner. Miz goes to the top but lands on his feet as Hardy moves. Hardy goes up and hits Whisper In the Wind for a close 2 count.

Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate but Miz counters. Miz drops Hardy and puts his feet on the ropes for the pin but the referee catches him. Miz thinks he won the title and now argues with referee Charles Robinson. Miz turns around to a Twist of Fate from Hardy. Hardy climbs to the top and hits the Swanton Bomb for the win.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

– After the match, Hardy stands tall and raises the title as Miz crawls out of the ring.

– We go to the announcers and they plug the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view on the WWE Network.

– James Ellsworth is backstage looking in the mirror. Ellsworth goes on about men being superior to women and says the battle of the sexes ends tonight when he puts Asuka in her place. Because Mella Is Money and Ellsworth Is Exquisite.

– Still to come, The Usos vs. Team Hell No with an Extreme Rules spot up for grabs. Also, The New Day’s first annual 3rd of July Pancake Eating Contest with host Byron Saxton. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Byron Saxton is in the ring for The New Day’s first annual 3rd of July Pancake Eating Contest. Saxton says The New Day wanted to give us something special with this. We see a patriotic looking table in the ring with 3 places set up. Saxton introduces The New Day and out comes Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods.

Saxton goes over the rules and we have a referee to make sure no one cheats. They have 5 minutes to eat as many pancakes as possible. They start eating but the lights go out and the music of SAnitY starts up. The lights come back on and we see Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe attacking The New Day from behind. SAnitY destroys The New Day. Dain takes Big E out to the floor and sends him into the steel steps. Dain tosses Big E over the announce table next. Dain flattens Kofi on the floor now. Young holds Woods in the ring as Dain and Wolfe stand the table back up. Dain and Wolfe hold Woods down on the table as Young goes to the top and puts Woods through the table with a big elbow drop. SAnitY’s music hits as they taunt The New Day and stand tall.

– Still to come, Team Hell No vs. The Usos with Extreme Rules implications and Asuka vs. James Ellsworth. Back to commercial.

Asuka vs. James Ellsworth

Back from the break and out comes Asuka for what is being billed as The Battle of The Sexes. James Ellsworth is out next.

The music hits before the match begins and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella to the ring. She enters the ring and talks some trash to Asuka while raising the title. Carmella taunts Asuka some more and then joins the announcers on commentary. Ellsworth stalls some and does push-ups in the ring. Asuka is ready to fight as Ellsworth stalls some more.

The bell rings and Asuka drops Ellsworth, sending him out to the floor to re-group. Ellsworth finally goes back into the ring. They go to lock up and he ducks, going behind Asuka with a hold. Asuka gets out and nails Ellsworth with strikes. Ellsworth looks like he’s about to throw up but Asuka smacks him with a stiff spinning backfist. Asuka ends up chasing Ellsworth through the crowd and to the back. The referee counts them both out.

Double Count Out

– After the bell, we see Asuka chasing Ellsworth back to the ringside area. They come over the barrier but Carmella takes advantage and drops Asuka at ringside. Carmella talks some trash and pushes Ellsworth up the ramp. Carmella stands on the ramp with the title as her music hits. Asuka looks on from the ring and she’s not happy.

– We see Kane backstage. Daniel Bryan walks up with papers in hand. Kane asks if those are diagrams for the match. Bryan says they have no time for diagrams, they need to get on the same page and to do that, Kane needs to apologize. Bryan starts reading off various incidents from the paper, incidents that Kane needs to apologize going back to 2012. Kane says he apologizes and Bryan asks for which random incident. Kane says for everything. Kane tries to change the subject and tells Bryan that The Usos are at the top of their game right now but when Team Hell No is on the same page, they create a fire that no one can extinguish. Kane says then they will become SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Kane asks Bryan if he’s ready for The Usos. Bryan tosses the complaint papers to the floor and starts a “yes!” chant as Kane looks on.

– AJ Styles is backstage getting ready. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy with the title on the line is announced for Extreme Rules.

AJ Styles vs. Aiden English

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles for a non-title match. Fans chant for AJ as he takes the mic. Some fans start chanting for Rusev Day now. AJ says he will defend his title against a man that is bigger and stronger than him at Extreme Rules but what else is new? That’s what makes this job fun and AJ likes proving people wrong. AJ goes on about Rusev until the music interrupts and out comes The Bulgarian Brute with Aiden English. Rusev enters the ring and cuts a promo on AJ, saying he will beat AJ down and kick him out at Extreme Rules, then he will move into the house that AJ built and he will do it on Rusev Day.

The bell rings to start the match but Rusev gets AJ’s attention on the mic, allowing English to hit a distracted AJ with a cheap shot to start the match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it as Rusev watches from ringside. English plants AJ on the mat and covers for a 2 count. English keeps AJ grounded now. AJ fights out and hits a clothesline. AJ with a flying forearm now. AJ with another big shot into the corner and more offense. AJ faces Rusev and calls for the Styles Clash but English counters. AJ counters that and applies the Calf Crusher for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, Rusev pulls AJ out of the ring by his leg. Rusev sends AJ into the ring post. AJ turns around to a big Machka Kick on the floor. Rusev’s music hits but he’s not done. Rusev brings AJ back into the ring and stomps on him, then applies The Accolade in the middle of the ring. Rusev breaks the hold and stands over AJ as the music starts back up. We go to replays.

– Still to come, The Usos vs. Team Hell No in the main event.

– We get a backstage selfie video from The IIconics. Peyton Royce isn’t smiling but she says she’s going to expose Becky Lynch for what she is tonight – a has-been who never wins when it matters most. Billie Kay also knocks Becky. Peyton says she’s going to finish the job Billie recently started. Peyton is going to beat Becky but first she’s going to hurt her, and that will make Peyton smile. That match is next. Back to commercial.

– James Ellsworth and Carmella are backstage walking when Paige walks up. Paige announces Ellsworth vs. Asuka in a rematch for next week. This will be a Lumberjack Match with the SmackDown women’s division surrounding the ring.

Becky Lynch vs. Peyton Royce

We go to the ring and Peyton Royce looks on as Becky Lynch wraps her entrance. Billie Kay is at ringside.

The bell rings and Peyton goes right to work. Becky counters a shot and sends Peyton to the mat. Billie tries to interfere but Becky rolls Peyton up for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Becky goes to the top but Billie runs interference again. Peyton crotches Becky and drives her into the mat from the top for a close 2 count.

Peyton works Becky around now and knocks her back down as Billie cheers her on. Peyton with an abdominal stretch now as some fans chant for Becky. Becky breaks it but Peyton keeps control and uses the ropes. Peyton with another submission on the mat. Becky fights up and rolls Peyton for a 2 count. Peyton with a headbutt but Becky fights back. Becky ends up hitting the Bexploder suplex. More back and forth.

Becky with a kick to the jaw. Becky runs into boots in the corner. Peyton with a knee strike to the face. Peyton scoops Becky on her shoulders but Becky rolls her up and turns that into the Dis-Arm-Her submission for the win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Becky celebrates as her music hits.

– Tom leads us to video from Shinsuke Nakamura with his reaction to the title shot from Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules. Nakamura wonders why Hardy paints his face – is he a clown or is he ashamed? Nakamura says he will strip away everything Hardy has at Extreme Rules, including his pride and his title.

The Usos vs. Team Hell No

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes The Usos. They will earn a spot in the SmackDown Tag Team Title match at Extreme Rules if they can win this match. Tom leads us to a break with an exclusive scene from The Rock’s upcoming Skyscraper movie.

Back from the break and Kane is out first for Team Hell No. Daniel Bryan is out next. Jimmy Uso starts off with Bryan and they go at it back & forth. Bryan with a surfboard submission on Uso. Kane tags in and delivers a big boot. Kane works Uso over in the corner and stomps away. Bryan comes back in for the quick double team. Jimmy pushes Bryan back into the corner and in comes Jey Uso. They double team Bryan but Kane is able to tag back in. Kane unloads on Jey and drops a leg. Jimmy comes off the top but Kane grabs him by the throat. Kane sends both opponents out of the ring. They beat on Kane on the floor but Bryan comes to make the save. They drop Bryan at ringside and go back to double teaming Kane. The Usos stand tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bryan unloads on Jimmy in the ring. Bryan with a corner dropkick and more kicks in the corner as fans chant “yes!” with him. Bryan takes Jimmy to the top and hits the hurricanrana. Bryan with more “yes!” kicks now. Uso ducks a kick and sends Bryan to the apron. Bryan hits Jey. Jimmy sends Bryan off the apron to the floor as the referee counts. Jey tags in and clotheslines Bryan on the floor.

Jey brings it back into the ring and keeps control of Bryan. Jimmy tags back in and hits the Rikishi/Umaga splash in the corner. Jimmy with a 2 count. Jimmy keeps Bryan grounded on the mat now. Uso ends up on Bryan’s back as he tries to make it to Kane for the tag. Uso slams Bryan back to the mat. Jey tags in and goes to the top, then comes flying down with a chop as his brother holds Bryan. Jimmy tags back in as The Usos keep Bryan down near their corner. Jimmy and Bryan end up both going down after colliding in mid-air. Kane and Jey tag in at the same time.

Kane floors Jey with a big boot and then a sideslam out of the corner. Kane with a 2 count as Jimmy breaks it up. Kane drops Jimmy with an uppercut. Jey dropkicks Kane to the floor but he’s still sanding. Jey runs the ropes for a dive but Kane just sends him into the barrier. Jimmy runs the ropes but Kane rocks him with a right at the ropes. Kane comes back in but the chokeslam is blocked. Jimmy tags in and they hit a double superkick to Kane. Kane goes down again for a close 2 count. Jey tags in now. The Usos go to opposite corners for the big double splash on Kane but he blocks it and grabs them both by their throats. Kane pushes Jimmy into a knee strike from Bryan. Kane then hits the chokeslam on Jey and covers for the pin.

Winners: Team Hell No

– After the match, Kane’s music hits as Team Hell No stands tall. The music stops and Bryan tries to get Kane to do the “yes!” chant. Fans join in and Kane starts doing it. Bryan’s music hits and they hug as the celebration continues. The music interrupts again as SmackDown Tag team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers come out to the stage as some fans boo. Rowan and Harper stand on the stage and stare back at Team Hell No in the ring as SmackDown goes off the air.