New Shane McMahon DVD Coming Soon, Lita – Bayley Backstage Video, The Miz & Asuka

– Below is video of Bayley and WWE Hall of Famer Lita in Philadelphia on Sunday before the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. Lita gets emotional when talking about Luna Vachon, Chyna and other late wrestlers who weren’t here to see what they paved the way for.
– WWE will be releasing a new “Shane McMahon’s Craziest Matches” DVD on June 12th of this year, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The three-disc set will feature a compilation of the SmackDown Commissioner’s greatest moments, high-risk moves and leaps of faith. Below is the official synopsis:
“Shane McMahon is known as a huge risk-taker, who provides “OMG” moments on a regular basis. This compilation features all of his greatest & craziest matches, spanning his entire time in WWE. Featuring battles with Undertaker, Big Show, Randy Orton, Mankind, Kane, & more.”
– Below is new backstage video of Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz as they prepare to face Finn Balor and Sasha Banks in Week 7 of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge. The video features the two backstage with representatives and pets from the Rescue Dogs Rock charity, the group that they will be fighting to earn $100,000 for.
After spending some time with these @RDR_NYC representatives, @mikethemiz and @WWEAsuka are more motivated than ever to win the entire #WWEMMC! pic.twitter.com/wgRbkrZwV3
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2018