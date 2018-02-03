Possible Spoilers On The WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” Card

Two matches were confirmed for the WWE NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” event at Friday’s NXT TV tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta – Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon, Aleister Black vs. NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas.

There were several other Takeover developments at this week’s tapings. We should have a better idea of the Takeover card after the March 7th go-home tapings at Full Sail University. A stipulation could be added to the Baszler vs. Moon match and it also looks like the finals of the eight-team 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will take place in New Orleans.

Based on what happened at these tapings, below is what could end up being the Takeover card. It should be noted that this is a rumored card and other matches could be added. The “Takeover: New Orleans” event will take place on Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center during WrestleMania 34 Week.

NXT Title Match

Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

NXT Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Match

TBA vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish

Adam Cole vs. Roderick Strong

Candice LeRae vs. Zelina Vega

Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic