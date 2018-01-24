New WWE NXT Takeover Match Announced, News For The Pre-Takeover Tapings

Triple H revealed during today’s media call that Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream has been added to Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” card.
It was also revealed that the January 31st NXT episode will be filmed at the Wells Fargo Center before Takeover hits the air on Saturday. The tapings will feature TM-61’s return to TV plus appearances by Roderick Strong and Nikki Cross.
Below is the updated card for Takeover:
NXT Title Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
NXT Women’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish
Extreme Rules Match
Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black
Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream