Rolling Stone Names Wrestler Of The Year, The Street Profits Video, Hideo Itami

– Below is the latest episode of “Street Talk” from WWE NXT Superstars The Street Profits, filmed outside of recent NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University:

– Rolling Stone magazine has named The Miz as their 2017 WWE Wrestle of the Year. Runner-Up Wrestler of the Year (Male) went to Braun Strowman while Runner-Up Wrestler of the Year (Female) went to RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Tag Team of the Year went to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. You can read the rest of their honors at this link. Here is part of what they wrote about The Miz:

“That’s right: The Miz. I don’t care if he’s off shooting The Marine Part XL or on the precipice of paternity leave. It doesn’t matter that he’s not in contention for a world title any time soon, or that he’s left his poor Miztourage of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel to fend for themselves during his absence. He is still a leader. In fact, he’s been the de facto leader of Raw for most of the past several months, stepping up when others were hurt or stuck in storyline limbo, taking his licks against the biggest names in the biz and coming out scathed but frequently hoisting Intercontinental gold above his shoulders. Mike Mizanin and that prestigious belt have become synonymous over his frankly illustrious decade-plus career, itself an improbable manifestation of a publicly documented quest to flower from Midwest naïf to eponymous sports entertainer.”

– As noted, Hideo Itami made his WWE 205 Live debut on last night’s show with a win over Colin Delaney. Itami later told Kayla Braxton in a post-show interview that he came to 205 Live to capture the WWE Cruiserweight Title, which is currently held by Enzo Amore. Itami’s official main roster call-up came on Monday’s RAW as he and Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in tag team action. Itami tweeted the following after his cruiserweight division debut: