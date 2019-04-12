WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman was inducted in the WWE Hall this past weekend as part of the WrestleMania festivities. Waltman discussed the induction on his X-Pac 12360 podcast this week and mentioned the controversial use of Vince McMahon’s name on air.

As we’ve reported previously Vince is adamant that his name not be mentioned in any speeches. The Chairman of WWE is even against his name being mentioned in a positive light. A WWE writer reportedly was “fired” during the evening as Bret Hart mentioned Vince’s name in the Hart Foundation induction. This writer had created Bret’s speech and he took all of the heat in the moment. Robert Evans (the writer in question) later revealed that he had ‘quit’ WWE and was not fired.

When Waltman heard that Vince was livid about his name being mentioned he was nervous about the upcoming D-Generation X speech. The group’s induction involved several skits including mentioning Vince McMahon several times on the programme. Waltman mentioned on the podcast “I think Bret mentioned Vince a bunch of times and Vince got really hot,” Waltman explained. “I think someone might have gotten fired. Then we went out and said it a million times and no one got fired… I’m not kidding! Vince was pissed! I said, ‘Shawn, you go ask (Vince)!’,” Waltman said. “Shawn went and asked him and Vince just said, ‘Have fun’.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription