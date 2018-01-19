SmackDown Stars Confirmed For RAW 25, Behind-The-Scenes Video From Attitude Era Shoot, Seth Rollins

– Below is a new WWE Now video from Cathy Kelley looking at how Seth Rollins brought back his “Blackout” curb stomp on Monday’s RAW to defeat Finn Balor in the main event:

– WWE announced today that several SmackDown Superstars are now confirmed to appear at Monday’s RAW 25th Anniversary show in New York City – SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and The New Day. Other blue brand Superstars advertised for Monday include Randy Orton, Jinder Mahal and Natalya.

– Earlier we posted video of modern day WWE Superstars recreating iconic moments from the Attitude Era. Below is behind-the-scenes footage from that shoot: