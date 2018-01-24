Stephanie McMahon To Call Women’s Royal Rumble, Scott Hall Talks At RAW 25, WWE Stock

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon attends the Make-A-Wish celebration event for John Cena's 500th Wish Granting Milestone at Dave & Buster's Time Square on August 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

– WWE posted this video of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall reminiscing at The Manhattan Center during the RAW 25 event on Monday and talking about how he feels like he belongs in WWE. Triple H makes a special appearance during the interview.

– WWE stock was up 0.42% today, closing at $33.49 per share. Today’s high was $33.93 and the low was $33.33.

– Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she will be joining the announce team for the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match this Sunday in Philadelphia. She tweeted: