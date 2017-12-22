The Rock On Having Fun In WWE, Total Divas Preview, Fans On WWE NXT Superstars Making Impact In 2018

– WWE posted this preview of what’s to come in the second half of the current season of Total Divas:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE NXT Superstar is most likely to make an impact on RAW or SmackDown in 2018 – WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, SAnitY, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay, The Authors of Pain, No Way Jose, Aleister Black or Kassius Ohno. As of this writing, 40% voted for Black while 17% voted for Akam & Rezar, 12% voted for Dunne, 12% for SAnitY, 9% for The Iconic Duo, 5% for Ohno and the rest for Jose.

– The Rock tweeted the following on the creative side of his time in WWE, tagging Brian Gewirtz and Hiram Garcia. The tweet was in response to Rock being included in a Christmas video playlist.

Honestly no one had more fun than me, @bfg728 & @hhgarcia41 in the @WWE. The stuff we would write with one goal in mind..take the fans on the most entertaining ride they ever experienced in pro wrestling. Forever grateful for this connection and level of fun. @JimmyTraina 🤙🏾 https://t.co/99A5JaqWem — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 22, 2017