The Young Bucks Asked To Do WWE Game Work, Peyton Royce Talks Takeover, Mustafa Ali

– As noted, Peyton Royce won a Triple Threat over Liv Morgan and Nikki Cross on last night’s WWE NXT episode. She will now join Kairi Sane and two other competitors in the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion at “Takeover: WarGames” during Survivor Series weekend. In the video below, Peyton and Billie Kay talk to Christy St. Cloud after the match. Peyton says no one deserves the shot more than one half of The Iconic Duo. They get a bit emotional after declaring that she’s about to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

– In an interesting twist on the situation between WWE and The Young Bucks, the brothers were contacted to do WWE 2K19 work just one day after they received their cease & desist letter from WWE following the recent “invasion” outside of a RAW TV event in California. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company in charge of the WWE 2K franchise contacted The Bucks to ask them about doing motion capture work for next year’s video game. The game creators felt like they needed all of the signature YB moves in the game because so many people playing last year’s edition were using the Create-A-Wrestler mode to play as the brothers.

– WWE 205 Live star Mustafa Ali posted the following video from his latest training session. He wrote, “Approach [box] jumps now at 54″ below the kicks. This is not a game people. #DaSmoothest #fitness #training #205Live @WWE @Tapout”