Triple H & Johnny Gargano Hype Tonight’s Show, WWE SuperCard Update, SmackDown Top 10

2K sent us the following WWE SuperCard update today:

2K announced today the latest update for WWE SuperCard – Season 4 is available beginning today on iOS and Android devices.

The update incentivizes players looking for an extra challenge by introducing Heroic Events. Once players complete a Ring Domination or Road to Glory solo event, the Heroic version of the same event is unlocked and offers a whole new set of rewards. Heroic cards are also more powerful than their basic counterparts and come with a new aesthetic to represent the accomplishment.

Additionally, the update introduces a new opportunity for players to utilize their best female WWE Superstar cards in the weekly PvP rotation: Women’s Royal Rumble, an all-female version of the original game mode!

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream in the main event. Gargano’s “Takeover: Philadelphia” title shot against NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas will be on the line. We heard rave reviews on the match when it happened at Center Stage in Atlanta but Triple H and Gargano took to Twitter today and also gave props to the match. They wrote:

The last episode of @WWENXT before NXT takes over Philadelphia…This is a match you do NOT want to miss. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/3Jn76BzLYQ — Triple H (@TripleH) January 24, 2018