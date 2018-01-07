Triple H On Road Dogg, Indy Vet Works WWE NXT Tapings, Top 10 AJ Styles Moments

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 moments, featuring the greatest moments of WWE Champion AJ Styles:
– Indie veteran Luscious Latasha worked this week’s WWE NXT TV tapings, her first appearance for the company. She wrestled Bianca Belair in a match that should air on January 24th.
– Triple H tweeted the following today on his friendship with “Road Dogg” Brian James. It appears these stills are from a 1993 match between the two, which aired on WCW Worldwide. Video from the match is also below:
20 years of
…bad hair
…and bad attitude
…but mostly laughs!!!!
Thanks for every step…Who woulda thought? @WWERoadDogg pic.twitter.com/tr0nwUEUCZ
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 6, 2018