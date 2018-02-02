Vince McMahon On Andre The Giant, The Bella Twins Bonus Clip, WWE Stock Down

– Below is a Total Divas bonus clip from this week’s season finale with Nikki Bella teasing Brie Bella about not being her maid of honor:
– WWE stock was down 2.60% today, closing at $34.52 per share. Today’s high was $35.66 and the low was $34.45. The stock set new closing highs on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
– Vince McMahon tweeted the following on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant when responding to HBO’s trailer for their Andre documentary that premieres April 10th:
Andre the Giant was an extraordinary human being who lived an extraordinary life. https://t.co/tBAwhXqep3
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 2, 2018
The Man. The Myth. The Legend. The Giant. #AndreTheGiant premieres April 10 on #HBO. pic.twitter.com/U9p30w9LvH
— HBO (@HBO) January 26, 2018