WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston had the biggest night of his WWE career last night at WrestleMania 35. The New Day member faced The ‘New’ Daniel Bryan in the middle of the card and both men arguably stole the show. Kofi hit the Trouble in Paradise and secured the three count to capture his first ever WWE Championship. He also solidified his status as a WWE legend.

The question now is, who should Kofi face in his first feud after Mania? There’s a number of Superstars on Smackdown Live who could challenge Kingston, including Andrade, Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. However for me there is only one performer who should get the next shot at Kingston: Randy Orton.

“STUPID! STUPID!”

Now, Orton’s loss at WrestleMania against AJ Styles does throw this into question. Having said that the feud between Orton and Kofi back in 2010 appeared to have almost killed Kingston’s run in the company at a main event level. The story is already there, Kingston has been ‘held down’ for the past 9 nine years (in terms of the main event) and you can easily attribute that to the “stupid, stupid” remarks from Orton all those years ago in storyline. (if you haven’t seen this then check out the video below)

Of course we do not know the politics behind the scenes and why WWE chose to keep Kofi in the mid card instead of going all in on a main event run. However the feud back in 2010 did seem to destroy Kofi’s momentum in the company and he arguably didn’t ‘recover’ until his run with The New Day which started in 2015.

WWE could decide to give Daniel Bryan a shot to regain his Championship, but for me Orton is the tailor made choice to be Kofi’s first challenger.

Who do you think Kofi should face first? Let us know in the comments