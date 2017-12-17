WWE Clash Of Champions Card For Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder

Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live coverage of the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view from the TD Garden in Boston, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles

Lumberjack Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Rusev & Aiden English vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The Usos

Special Referees: SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon & SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura

If Owens & Sami lose the match they will be fired from WWE.

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango

Kickoff Pre-show

Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley