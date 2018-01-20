WWE Hall Of Fame Tickets Update, Video From The Miz & Alicia Fox’s USO Tour, WWE 205 Live Events

– Below is video of The Miz and Alicia Fox on the USO Holiday tour to meet troops station overseas, which took place in late December over Christmas:

– WWE Hall of Fame tickets went on sale today via Ticketmaster and it appears there are plenty of seats left for $500, $400, $150, $100, $75, $50 and $25. The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. Bill Goldberg has been announced as the headliner.

– The WWE 205 Live Superstars and some of the RAW Superstars are preparing for the first non-televised WWE 205 Live shows this weekend in Lowell, MA and Poughkeepsie, NY. Matches advertised for the shows include Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy, Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with Nia Jax as special referee and Hideo Itami vs. Ariya Daivari. We are seeking correspondents from the shows, so feel free to shoot me an e-mail if you attend. Below is a video promo from Mustafa Ali along with tweets from Jax, Itami and Drew Gulak:

Join the 205 Live Purple Ninja and the rest of the Cruiserweight division as we make history TOMORROW in Lowell, MA with the first ever #205Live tour! Tickets available here: https://t.co/W50TVDsykc pic.twitter.com/K96UZjmJRi — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) January 19, 2018

Who is ready for #205Live TOMORROW 1/20 Lowell, MA And SUNDAY 1/21 Poughkeepsie, NY #Respect pic.twitter.com/5RMf0D0l50 — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) January 19, 2018