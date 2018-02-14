– Below is the latest episode of WWE Pop Question with Superstars revealing their childhood celebrity crushes. The video features WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Drew Gulak, Jason Jordan, Karl Anderson, Corey Graves, Sasha Banks, Renee Young, Tony Chimel, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, TJP, Tony Nese, WWE Champion AJ Styles, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley and Mandy Rose.

– Aleister Black will be in action on tonight’s WWE NXT episode, his first TV match since defeating Adam Cole at “Takeover: Philadelphia” last month. As noted, the show will also feature Roderick Strong vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon. WWE posted the following on Black:

Aleister Black returns on WWE Network

Aleister Black has proven to be unbeatable in one-on-one competition in NXT. The Dutch Destroyer’s latest conquest occurred at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, where he upended Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole in an insanely dangerous and hard-hitting Extreme Rules Match.

With yet another seismic triumph under his belt, where does Black go from here? See for yourself tonight when the Superstar with the head-caving kicks returns to WWE Network.

– Ariya Daivari cuts a backstage promo on NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy in this new video. As noted, the two will face off in a WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament match on next week’s WWE 205 Live episode.