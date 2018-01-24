WWE SmackDown Viewership For The Final Show Before Royal Rumble

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for the WWE Royal Rumble, drew 2.580 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.602 million viewers. This week’s SmackDown featured WWE Champion AJ Styles wrestling back to back matches against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as the main event.

SmackDown was #10 in viewership for this week on cable, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, Hannity, Rachel Maddow, Tucker Carlson, The Story, The Ingraham Angle, The Five and Special Report. SmackDown was #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Curse of Oak Island.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW 25th Anniversary special drew 4.530 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.250 million viewers.

Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 2.580 million viewers

January 30th Episode:

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode