AEW has announced Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Moxley attacked Omega at the conclusion of the first AEW PPV, Double or Nothing. The former WWE Champion made a shocking debut at the end of Omega’s match against Chris Jericho. Moxley delivered a Dirty Deeds DDT to Jericho, the official for the match and then he attempted to hit Omega with the move. Omega managed to roll out of the ring but was attacked further by Moxley before the PPV officially ended.

The All Out main event was previously announced as “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho to crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

All Out takes place on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

