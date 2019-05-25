Chris Jericho will be taking on Kenny Omega tonight at the Double or Nothing event for AEW. Jericho is one of the most mainstream performers on the All Elite roster and he has been touting his popularity ahead of tonight’s PPV.

Wrestle Kingdom 2018

Jericho recently spoke about his first match with Omega. This took place at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom event in 2018. Y2J said “not only did Kenny and I tear the house down. I had one of the greatest matches of my career. But I lost. As good as my performance was I still lost to Kenny Omega. And every single day since January 4th, 2018 I’ve been thinking and obsessing and wondering, ‘What would have been different if I had beaten Kenny Omega?’ How did I lose to Kenny Omega with almost 30 years of experience worldwide, 40 titles to my name, six-time world champion, first-ever undisputed champion. How did I lose to Kenny Omega? I’ve thought about it, I’ve analyzed it, and I’ve watched that match over and over. I don’t think I’ve had a good night’s sleep since.”

“I Demand A Thank You”

Chris continued to state that he is the reason that there is so much buzz surrounding AEW. “I’m going to stand in the middle of the ring and demand a thank you on behalf of AEW,” Jericho claimed. “Every man, women, and child that works in this company and has benefited from this company, I want a thank you and it will come from the mouth of Kenny Omega: the face of All Elite Wrestling. And then, Chris Jericho Appreciation Weekend begins, because a thank you just isn’t enough, I want a whole ceremony, I want a whole festival. I want to be critically acclaimed and thanked and acknowledged as the pioneer, as the difference maker, as the painmaker that I am. I made AEW. And I’m going to put AEW on the map.”

