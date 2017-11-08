3 Winners & Losers From WWE SmackDown (11/7)

6 Sami Zayn (Loser)

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens interrupted Shane McMahon and the New Day to kick off this week’s episode of SmackDown. Owens and Zayn were clearly bitter about having to be in qualifying matches to join Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Sami and Owens both lost their matches and were subsequently left off the team. Shane had enough of Sami’s attitude tonight and placed him in a match against Kofi Kingston.

The match itself was decent, but the two Superstars could have clearly put on a better match if they wanted to. Sami controlled a lot of the match, but in the end he came up short. Kofi Kingston connected with a Crossbody for the pinfall victory. Owens attacked Kofi after the match, but quickly retreated once Big E and Xavier Woods got in the ring. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will most likely get their revenge on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, but Sami had a rough night on this week’s SmackDown.