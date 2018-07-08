Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier In The Works After UFC 226 Appearance

Brock Lesnar storms the Octagon and pushes Daniel Cormier 😱 This heavyweight title fight is going to be craaaazy! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/zrYOwOhaCo — #UFC226: 🏆 Miocic vs. Cormier 🏆 (@btsportufc) July 8, 2018

After Daniel Cormier’s win at UFC 226 on Saturday night, he called Brock Lesnar into the cage. A small scuffle ensued and it looked like it would probably be leading to a fight between the two. Dana White confirmed it during the post-fight press conference.

Dana White confirmed Brock “wanted the winner” and the two would definitely face off sometime soon.

”Yeah, we’re definitely going to make that fight,” he said before explaining how Lesnar came to be ringside for the event. “So Lesnar hit me up a couple of days ago and says ‘Sorry I went dark on you but I had some I had to take care of and I’m going to come to the fights this weekend.’ ‘Okay, see you Saturday.’”

”He came here tonight, he was all fired up if you couldn’t tell. Right when he got to my seat on the side he was acting like a lunatic, he was all fired up and excited for this fight. His gut told him Stipe, because he felt Cormier put too much weight on for this fight, he thought it was going to affect him. And … it didn’t.”

According to White, the beef between Lesnar and Cormier comes from their time as amateur wrestlers.

”So they’ve known each other a long time from the wrestling thing, and they talk a lot of s**t to each other about wrestling and who would have won in wrestling and who would have done this and that,” White said. You can ask Cormier about it, but there is a thing with those two, who would win … now they’re going to find out.”

Dana did not have an answer for when the fight may take place.

”I don’t know right now,” he said. “We have this night tonight, we have July 28th, and then we can really start working on this end of the year stuff, September, October, November, December.”

USADA regulations which will force Lesnar to spend six months under active testing before he can step back in the cage.

”So the process has started, they started the process last week,” White revealed. “I don’t know where they are in the process but he’s going to pop up on the board here soon, Monday or Tuesday, I don’t know where in the process he is.”

Concerning the scuffle inside the cage, Dana said:

”I said ‘Calm down, relax, stop. We get it, there’s going to be a fight. Calm down.’” he said. “They were both … did you see DC push me up against the cage? I’m too old for this s**t, you can’t be doing this for me. They were all fired up, everybody in there was crazy. And then Cormier’s little guy is running over pushing Brock. I’m like ‘This is about to turn into a s**t show that the commission is not going to like.”