Live WWE RAW Results & Videos, 7/9/2018

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a video package on Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. Fans start booing as we see Reigns walking backstage as the live show hits the air. Fans pop as Reigns runs into Lashley in the back. Lashley asks where Reigns is going. Reigns says he’s going to his ring and suggests Lashley get out of his way. Lashley says Reigns better go out there and call him out. Lashley says he won’t come to talk, he’s coming to tear Reigns apart. Lashley backs off and lets Reigns pass as fans chant for Lashley.

– We’re live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Jonathan Coachman and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to a mixed reactions as his music starts up.