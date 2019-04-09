Becky Lynch became the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Champion this past Sunday at WrestleMania 35. The ‘Irish Lass Kicker’ received congratulations from across the wrestling industry for her accomplishments. Becky also received praise from former UFC Champion Conor McGregor. The retired MMA wrote on Twitter “congrats to Ireland’s Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ. Wow! What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty! Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do. Or could I…”

Fans were quick to contact McGregor and point out that Chris Jericho won both the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships at Vengeance in 2001. McGregor clarified his position on the ‘champ champ’ scenario, saying that “one of these is a WCW belt. Both belts must be won under the same organization and both titles must be fully unified, also. Interim titles do not make the cut. The belts must also be held consecutively. This is for true ‘Champ Champ’ status. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ.”

Expectedly, Jericho has now responded to the Notorious one. Y2J tweeted out to McGregor saying “thanks for the explanation of the rules, Champ Champ. But both belts were won under the same organization, on the same night. Now quit being a mark and move along, junior.”

Thanks for the explanation of the rules Champ Champ. But Both belts were won under the same organization, on the same night. Now quit being a mark and move along, junior. https://t.co/2HYkmdAI5i — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 9, 2019

If WWE aren’t able to get McGregor under contract then maybe AEW should throw their hat in the ring?