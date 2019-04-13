Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling Don Callis appeared in a Q&A session prior to the United We Stand event on Thursday night.

Callis was asked if there were any top tier talent that IMPACT were currently looking to bring in. The NJPW commentator replied “I think we’re always looking for names but for me it begins and ends with the athleticism.” [We’re] not looking to bring in guys who can’t go anymore and are just names…we’re gonna continue to go after stud athletes like Rob [Van Dam].”

The IMPACT Vice President then had some interesting comments regarding Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega of All Elite Wrestling. When asked if he believed Omega and Jericho would’ve gone to IMPACT he stated “that’s a tough one. You’d have to ask them that…. We made an offer to Chris that was a real good offer and I think if you could go back a year and it was us and WWE and New Japan, I think we would have had both of them.” Callis also mentioned that he “just saw Kenny last week and remain good friends with both guys.”

