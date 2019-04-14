New WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke to TMZ Sports. The New Day member discussed the group and the most classic of wrestling tropes: the break up.

There always seems to be talk of The New Day splitting up, as the group has been together since 2015. In that time the Shield have split up, won multiple world titles, got back together, and one of them is seemingly gone from the company.

When asked about the idea of breaking up Kofi asked “I don’t understand why people say that, we’ve said since the beginning of time the philosophy of New Day is to lift your brother up, that is the goal. I think the stereotypical path to take with all these factions, when somebody has success, one of them goes off and does something on their own. Someone wants success, one of them goes off on their own. That’s like very typical.”

Kingston elaborated further, saying “anyone who has seen New Day on TV or whatever, is atypical. When we come out, we skip and clap, I twerk, I wear unicorn horns, we wear pink and blue, we throw pancakes out, ice cream, Booty-O’s. Everything is not your typical story, so for us to break up is the opposite of New Day, just doing the standard fair. It just won’t happen. Everything we do, we do together.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription