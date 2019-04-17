All Elite Wrestling has announced the first two matches for their “Fight for the Fallen” event – Kenny Omega vs. Cima and Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie.

Fight for the Fallen will take place on Saturday, June 13 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to victims of gun violence. This will be the third event from AEW.

Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, PAC and Adam Page are also advertised to be in action at Fight for the Fallen.

The pre-sale for Fight for the Fallen tickets will begin at 9am tomorrow morning through the link below: