As noted on Wednesday. Sheamus is believed to be out of in-ring action with an injury. This is why he was not featured alongside Cesaro on Tuesday’s WWE Superstar Shakeup edition of SmackDown Live.

The ‘Celtic Warrior’ is currently dealing with a concussion, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It’s believed the injury happened during last week’s SmackDown main event, which saw The New Day defeat The Bar and Drew McIntyre. Sheamus’ team took the loss in the bout whilst Drew McIntyre was removed to ‘protect’ his character.

As noted, it’s believed that Big E suffered his own injury during the same contest. The former WWE Tag Team Champion suffered a meniscus during the same match.

There’s no word yet on when Big E or Sheamus will be back in action, The New Day are currently in arguably their biggest run on the WWE main roster. Sheamus has been used sparingly alongside Cesaro, however he is well respected backstage. The Irish Superstar is seen as a solid performer for the company.