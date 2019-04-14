WWE will be holding their Superstar Shakeup this week on RAW and Smackdown Live. With the cross contamination of Superstars between RAW and Smackdown it can be difficult to actually remember which brand most Superstars are even on. Here at 24Wrestling we decided to lay out the list so you can start guessing who will be switching from Red to Blue, Blue to Red or even Gold to Red or Blue.

Here’s the full roster:

Monday Night RAW

Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar)

Apollo Crews

Baron Corbin

Bo Dallas

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Roode

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Brock Lesnar

Chad Gable

Curt Hawkins – RAW Tag Team Champion

Curtis Axel

Dash Wilder

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Elias

Fandango

Finn Balor – Intercontinental Champion

Goldust

Gran Metalik

Heath Slater

Jinder Mahal

Kalisto

Konnor

Lince Dorado

Lio Rush

Mojo Rawley

No Way Jose

Rhyno

Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn

Scott Dawson

Seth Rollins – Universal Champion

Titus O’Neil

Tyler Breeze

Viktor

Zack Ryder – RAW Tag Team Champion

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Fox

Bayley

Dana Brooke

Ember Moon

Liv Morgan

Mickie James

Natalya

Nia Jax

Ronda Rousey

Ruby Riott

Sarah Logan

Sasha Banks

Tamina

Smackdown Live