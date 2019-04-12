WWE’s Superstar Shakeup will be taking place next week on RAW and Smackdown Live. With WrestleMania 35 now behind us the company will be looking to shape the landscape for the months ahead.

Right now the WWE roster is arguably as strong as it has ever been. With talent ranging from former independent powerhouses such as AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins to more ‘homegrown’ WWE performers such as Chad Gable and Braun Strowman. The company has never seen such in-ring talent, yet they seem to be struggling with engaging the ‘WWE Universe’ when it comes to the lower card talent.

The main event scenes of RAW and Smackdown’s Men’s and Women’s divisions are actually quite strong. Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch all have a faithful following and can generate emotion from the crowd. It’s WWE’s lower to mid card that is really being hampered right now, with no new stars seemingly being able to push into the upper echelons. So, the question is who should be making the change from RAW to Smackdown or vice versa? Here’s my three picks:

Asuka to Monday Night RAW

What has happened to Asuka since the Royal Rumble? It’s pretty unfathomable. With her impressive win over Becky Lynch the ‘Empress of Tomorrow’ should be the next in line for a Unified Championship match…yet she doesn’t seem to be. WWE have a major opportunity to re-build Asuka by bringing her over to RAW and re-programming her with Becky Lynch. There is a tailor made feud based on ‘who is the better woman?’ and Asuka can certainly go in the ring.

Bobby Lashley to Smackdown Live

When you look at Bobby Lashley he ticks all of the boxes of a WWE Superstar. Strong, athletic and an intimidating presence in-ring. Lashley recently lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania against Finn Balor and the match felt completely lost in the shuffle. If Lashley had the opportunity to move to Smackdown he could re-build and feud with the likes of AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio. These are performers who could make Lashley look like a monster and potentially help elevate him to the next level.

Undisputed Era to RAW

This is kind of cheating, but we need the Undisputed Era from NXT on Monday Night RAW. Adam Cole (baybay), Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly are ready to join the main roster and make a huge impact. To lose the UE from NXT would be a shame, but their ambition must be to perform on the main roster. Adam Cole has the makings of a top-tier heel Superstar, he has charisma, can talk on the mic but also has the skill to back it all up in-ring. We’ve just left the era of The Shield, why not usher in a new era with a dominant stable taking over Monday Nights?