Add Nia Jax to the list of WWE Superstars that are currently injured.

Jax took to Twitter earlier today and said she will be gone for a while, indicating an injury. Pro Wrestling Sheet then reported that Jax is suffering from ACL tears in both of her knees. She will reportedly need to undergo surgery to repair the tears.

There’s currently no word yet on how long Jax will be out of action but it could be up to 9 months.

Jax hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 35 on Sunday where she worked the Fatal 4 Way with partner Tamina Snuka, Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics and former champions Sasha Banks and Bayley.

WWE has not confirmed the injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated on her status.

You can see Jax’s tweet below: