WrestleMania 35 took place this past Sunday and was headlined by the Women’s Division for the first time ever. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair faced off to determine the new RAW and Smackdown Live Women’s Champion. Lynch took the win after controversially rolling up Ronda Rousey for the three count.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, this may not be the last time that we see these 3 women in the same ring together. Dave Meltzer claimed on the radio show that WWE wants to do the rematch between Lynch, Rousey and Flair. There’s unfortunately no date confirmed for the rematch, Rousey is currently expected to be taking time off.

Sports Illustrated also reported that WWE are tentatively booking a bout between Rousey and Lynch. WWE are looking to have that match as part of next year’s WrestleMania 36 event from Tampa, Florida. This bout was originally expected to headline this year’s WrestleMania before WWE decided to add Charlotte Flair to the bout.

There’s a good chance that WWE will look to headline WrestleMania 36 with Ronda Rousey in the main event once again. Rousey is a top tier mainstream star and WWE could look to capitalise on the mainstream press that another main event could garner. As soon as we have further information we will report here on 24 Wrestling.