Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open this week and discussed Sami Zayn’s recent return and promo. Zayn appeared to have come back as a babyface character but after his loss to Finn Balor he cut a scathing promo on the WWE fanbase. Sami described the fans as “critics” and laid into them for being down on the current WWE product.

Henry stated that Sami was “on fire. That was not written for him,” Mark then described the situation backstage and how the promo came together. “They said, ‘Sami, how do you feel about this situation?’ I got this. And he let the world have it, and when I say the world I mean the world of wrestling from the people that sit in the stands. You have been judged, sir. Sami lets you know how he feels. I walked up to him and I said, ‘Man, who the hell are you? Who are you? Where has this guy been all this time?’ He said, ‘Mark, I’m not holding back no more.’ I said, ‘Don’t. Please don’t hold back!'”

Mark then had some encouraging comments for the former NXT Champion. “There are people that can wrestle their ass off, but don’t have to because they can get that microphone and they can get more done in a three minute promo than people can get in a 20 minute match. Sami, if you’re listening, do your thing. I want to see it. The fans want to see it. They clapped in the middle of that promo because they were like, ‘Yeah, you right! Wait a minute are you talking to me?’ He confused them.”

"There are people that can wrestle their ass off, but they don't have to because they can get more done in a three minute promo than some can in a twenty minute match."@TheMarkHenry on @SamiZayn return to the #WWE and why he's positioned himself for a big run going forward. pic.twitter.com/vWPMiSD8LD — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 12, 2019

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription