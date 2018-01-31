Dana White On Ronda Rousey – WWE, Mandy Rose – Goldust Photo, The Hurricane On His Return

– UFC President Dana White spoke with The Las Vegas Review-Journal about Ronda Rousey signing a multi-year deal with WWE and noted that he does not expect the 30 year old to compete for UFC again, even though she is under contract and remains in the random testing pool for the anti-doping program.

“I’m very happy for her,” White told The Review-Journal. “She loves pro wrestling and has always been a big fan so I know how much his means to her. She keeps accomplishing everything she’s ever wanted.”

– As noted, Mandy Rose is Goldust’s new partner in WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge due to Alicia Fox being out of action with a broken tailbone. Rose and Goldust will face Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso on next week’s MMC episode. Mandy tweeted the following on the new team:

– “The Hurricane” Shane Helms tweeted the following on his surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday and how he stayed hidden in Philadelphia. Helms entered the Rumble at #21 and lasted 45 seconds before being eliminated by John Cena.

So how exactly did I sneak into Philly unnoticed in the Social Media era? It wasn’t easy but I was committed and so was @h2hempress! It was all worth it!! @WWE Will talk more about this on “Keepin It 💯” this week. pic.twitter.com/MTTUHgtI4k — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 30, 2018

I’m the Michael Phelps of the Royal Rumble. I’m in! I’m out! Where’s my medal? 😁🤷🏻‍♂️🏅 #ThatPopTho https://t.co/WxLc1z5M1G — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 29, 2018

Thank you @WWE Universe and Thank You Philly!!! The response and Love was amazing. The ring time might’ve been short, but the memory will last forever! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 29, 2018

And that dude @JohnCena is one powerful human being! Much respect! #MegaStar — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 29, 2018

I also want to say that @reymysterio is one of the absolute GOAT’s! And dude’s gear makes everyone jealous. Always on point. Glad to call him my friend. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 29, 2018