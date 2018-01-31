Ronda Rousey’s Theme Song, WWE NXT Star Pays Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer, More

– Gamer Maximilian Dood joins Xavier Woods for this new “UpUpDownDown” video, featuring a Soul Calibur 6 roster reveal and gameplay teaser:

– WWE stock was up 0.54% today, closing at $35.35 per share. Today’s high was $35.85 and the low was $35.06. This was a new closing high for the stock.

– ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that WWE had to get special clearance from Joan Jett’s camp for use of the “Bad Reputation” song used in Ronda Rousey’s entrance at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. Rousey has also used the song in UFC. No word yet on if Rousey will keep using the song during her WWE run.

– Zelina Vega confirmed on Twitter that the red outfit she wore to the ring with WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas at “Takeover: Philadelphia” was a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who wore a similar ensemble when she used to accompany Essa Rios to the ring in WWE. WWE picked up on the tribute with an article on their website. Vega tweeted:

Everytime I See @Zelina_VegaWWE Do A Outside Diving Hurricanrana, It Reminds Me Of @AmyDumas (Lita) Era Days When She Used To Do It… Remember Her "All Red Outfit" #TheGoodOldDays #WrestlingEra pic.twitter.com/DuKATykqHw — Jermaine Hernández 🌟 (@JoJo_Coming2WWE) January 28, 2018