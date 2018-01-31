WWE On Drake Maverick’s Past, The Balor Club Films WWE Network Episode, More

– Below is another preview for tonight’s Total Divas season finale, which is the 100th episode. This clip features Lana training in the ring with Tyson Kidd, which causes issues with Kidd’s wife Natalya.

– Below is the latest video blog from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, featuring the HIIT Fat Burning workout:

– WWE did not mention how WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick (Rockstar Spud) has worked for other promotions but they did note that he’s dedicated his life & career to cruiserweight competition. They wrote the following on his debut:

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan kicked off a new era for the Cruiserweight division by introducing Drake Maverick as WWE 205 Live’s new General Manager. After dedicating his life and career to Cruiserweight competition, Maverick announced his intention to help WWE 205 Live reach its true potential as the home for the most exciting competition in all of sports-entertainment. As a result, Maverick announced that a 16-man Cruiserweight Championship Tournament would begin immediately, and a new champion would crowned on The Grandest Stage of Them All – WrestleMania.

– It looks like The Balor Club is filming a new WWE Ride Along episode for the upcoming third season. Karl Anderson tweeted this photo with Luke Gallows and Finn Balor this week from New York: