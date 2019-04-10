WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke to the Gorilla Position podcast on a variety of topics. The former WWE Champion had some interesting comments regarding the new All Elite Wrestling promotion, specifically how excited he is to see Double or Nothing.

“For sure, yeah. I’m so excited,” Hardy claimed about AEW. “We love The Young Bucks, man, and to see that Jericho’s there. I mean, it’s so exciting to see what that becomes. I can’t wait to watch that first show and get a feel for what it looks like, how it’s gonna be, the longevity it might consist of. So, yeah, it’s always exciting for a new company to come through and see what happens.”

Hardy was also asked if he saw himself and Matt Hardy in the promotion. Jeff still has some time left on his WWE contract, yet he didn’t outright rule out a move to the upstart company. “We’ll see, man, we’ll see. No time soon, for sure. I’m here for a while, but yeah, I mean, moving forward anything’s possible, so we’ll see.”

Matt and Jeff are two of the most well respected veterans on the WWE roster. There’s a very good chance that Jeff could be using AEW to leverage a better deal for himself and his brother. Either way, it will be interesting to see how/if this story develops.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription