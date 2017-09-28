Kaitlyn Returning To WWE Soon?, WWE Star Working On A Rap Career?

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is reportedly looking into starting a rap career. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that he would not be able to use that name outside of WWE.

– There has been some internal talk about bringing former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) back to the company. For those who missed it, Kaitlyn recently got back into the ring for the first time in 4 years at the Main Event Training Center in Florida with former WWE/ECW talent Pablo Marquez. You can see her Instagram post on training below: