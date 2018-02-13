Live WWE RAW Results & Videos, 2/12/2018: John Cena & The Miz, More

Reload often during RAW for new videos & results.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up from San Jose with Michael Cole, Jonathan Coachman and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena.

Cena welcomes everyone and brings up the importance of the biggest show of the year as we see the WrestleMania 34 banner hanging high. Cena says WrestleMania can make a career, it can bring a Legend back from the dead and it can be the most important moment in the life of a WWE Superstar. Cena goes on about WrestleMania and says he must win the Elimination Chamber match in two weeks or for the first time in 15 years, he’s not sure if he has a road to WrestleMania. Cena mentions WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and goes on with the promo until the music interrupts. Out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

Miz says he will be the one main eventing WrestleMania and will be a dual champion. Miz and The Miztourage enter the ring now. Cena points out how a fan was laughing at Miz’s statement. Cena pokes at Miz for not standing a chance against Lesnar and says if the match does happen, it will be Miz’s last match. Cena and Miz go on trading shots before Miz brings up how he previously main evented WrestleMania against Cena. Fans chant “Cena sucks” now. Cena proposes Miz vs. Cena for tonight with the loser entering the Elimination Chamber first. Fans chant “yes!” now. Miz asks if Cena thinks he’s stupid. Dallas and Axel attack Cena out of nowhere and beat him down, dropping him with the double team as Miz looks on. Miz says he’s smarter than Cena and accepts the challenge. Miz calls for a referee but out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle instead.

Angle says this is not the way we’re going to start RAW. He likes Cena’s challenge and the stipulation. Angle calls for a referee and says the match is on. Angle ejects Axel and Dallas from ringside and says the match begins right now.

The Miz vs. John Cena

Miz immediately covers Cena for a close 2 count. Miz argues with the referee. Miz mounts Cena and unloads for another 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cena is down on the floor after Miz drops him into the barrier. Miz rams Cena into another part of the barrier as the referee counts. They bring it back into the ring and Miz comes off the top for another pin attempt.

Cena counters Miz and gets his knees up. Cena with a dropkick for a 2 count. Cena keeps control and hits the fisherman’s suplex for another 2 count. Miz fights back with knees to the gut and a kick to the head. Miz with another kick to the face as he keeps Cena down. Miz with a 2 count. Miz unloads in the corner as the referee counts. Cena ends up nailing a tornado DDT for another close 2 count. Miz takes Cena down with a Sleeper hold now. Miz keeps control as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cena blocks the Skull Crushing Finale but Miz locks in the Figure Four. Cena turns that into the STF in the middle of the ring. Miz gets free and goes to the top. Miz with a crossbody but Cena rolls through and picks him up for an Attitude Adjustment. Miz counters and hits a big DDT for a very close 2 count.

Miz hits a corner clothesline and keeps control. Miz charges but Cena catches him in the AA for a close 2 count. Cena goes to the top but Miz knocks the top rope and brings him down. Miz applies the Figure Four in the center of the ring again. Cena counters a hold and applies the STF once again. Miz makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. They tangle until Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale for another close 2 count. Miz takes Cena back to the top for a super Skull Crushing Finale. Cena turns it around and hits the super AA for the pin. Miz will enter the Chamber at #1.

Winner: John Cena

– After the match, Cena celebrates and goes to the front row to greet a Cena fan and his family. JoJo announces that Miz will enter the Chamber at #1 due to the loss. Cena’s music resumes as Miz looks on shocked from the ramp.

– Still to come, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley. Also, the Second Chance Fatal 4 Way.

– We get a backstage promo from Matt Hardy, who says he has a second chance to fulfill his destiny tonight. Matt goes on and says he will turn the Elimination Chamber into the Deletion Chamber. Matt does the “delete!” chant as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are backstage. A Nerd-O-Meter is on the screen and it keeps rising as they talk about The Revival. The meter explodes.

The Revival vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring and out comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The Revival run down and attack them a ringside. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson hit the ring and wait for Gallows and Anderson, who are up on the ramp now. They hit the ring but The Revival retreats to ringside.

The bell rings and Gallows unloads with Dawson. Gallows also knocks Dash off the apron before going back to work on Dawson. Gallows unloads in the corner and hits a big boot. Dash runs in and gets back-dropped. Anderson ends up taking Dash to the floor and brawling. Dawson turns it around on Gallows in the ring as we go back to commercial.