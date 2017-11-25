Married Couple Angelina Love & Davey Richards Reportedly Break Up

Longtime pro wrestling couple Davey Richards and Angelina Love have apparently broken up.

Love noted via her official Instagram page recently that she was no longer married to Richards and changed the description on her page to read: “Single Mama, Wrestler, 1st Ever 6x Knockouts Champion, Medical Esthetician, Actress & Student.”

Angelina Love and Davey Richards began dating back in January of 2015 and ended up getting married in June of that year. The two welcomed their first child together, David Vincent Richards, in March of 2016.

Both talents recently parted ways with Impact Wrestling, as Richards announced his departure from the promotion back in July. Love was given her release from the company in August.