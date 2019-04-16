WWE NXT Superstar Punishment Martinez is being given a new name and character – Damien Priest.

The “even darker character” change for the former ROH TV Champion was revealed in the new WWE developmental profile from Sports Business Journal. It was noted that he will receive new outfits, new entrance music and a new persona.

Martinez told SBJ that the new gimmick is a perfect fit for him.

“I’ve always been into the weird, the odd, the dark, so that’s the character I’ve always represented,” he said.

As noted, the latest issue of SBJ features NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, Xia Li, Kacy Catanzaro and Bianca Belair on the cover. SBJ listed 5 talents to watch in WWE and they were Priest, Dream, Li, Catanzaro and Belair.

The new name for Punishment has not been reflected on the WWE roster or social media. There’s no word yet on when he will start using the new gimmick at NXT live events. Punishment signed with WWE in October 28 and later made his debut as a heel. He has received rave reviews since arriving.