New WWE RAW Color Scheme & Theme Song To Debut Tonight (PHOTOS)

As seen in the photos below, WWE will be debuting a new color scheme for the RAW logo tonight in Philadelphia.
It also looks like WWE will debut a new theme song by Papa Roach on tonight’s show as the band tweeted a teaser.
You should tune in to @WWE Monday Night Raw tonight!
@jahadyhenriquez nuevo logo de raw y nueva cancion bajo la agrupacion papa roach pic.twitter.com/ppr1d7M2X4
New/Updated #WWE #Raw logo. pic.twitter.com/Ki4o5pRmBv
