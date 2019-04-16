WWE Superstar Nikki Bella recently opted to retire from in-ring competition. The former Divas Champion had been a staple of the company’s Women’s division over the past decade and now both Bella twins are officially retired.

Nikki recently spoke on her On The Bellas Podcast regarding the retirement. Nikki stated that “I will admit, I was not expecting as much noise that came from that on the retirement. It’s weird because I got so many gratitude text messages and tweets. I felt that I was almost like 70 years old and that was it for me and I needed to retire somewhere in South Florida or something. I was like. Wait. Okay you guys. Let’s use this ‘retirement’ word a little different.”

Nikki then discussed her Evolution bout against Ronda Rousey. The former Champion stated that “when I came back to wrestle for WWE Evolution storyline, and we didn’t get a chance to discuss it in detail on Total Bellas, but it was really hard on me because of having a breakup.” Bella elaborated further, saying “I felt like I went back way too soon, and every week I was so depressed and miserable, and every time I entered that arena I had to force a smile on my face. I was just so sad because the person that was the love of my life [John Cena]… that was my home, that was where we started, so I was actually happy that we became heels because then I didn’t have to put that forced smile on my face and I could act like a b—h, you know what I mean?”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription