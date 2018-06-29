PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Former Impact Stars, Athletes & More Work WWE PC Tryouts

The following talents are at the WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. You can see some of them, including Robbie E and Chelsea Green, in the videos below:

* Former Impact Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green (Laurel Van Ness)

* Former Impact Tag Team Champion Robbie E

* Indie wrestler Max Castor

* Indie wrestler La Rosa Negra

* Indie wrestler Rory Gulak, brother to Drew Gulak

* Indie tag team 3.0, Shane Matthews and Scott Parker

* Indie wrestler Blaster McMassive

* Indie wrestler Jake Omen

* Indie wrestler Adam Payne

* Indie wrestler Wardlow

* Indie wrestler Max Castellanos

* Collegiate wrestler Jacob Kasper

* Former NFL player Dorin Dickerson

* Former football player turned YouTube personality Brendan Griffin

* College football player Shaquille Powell

* Former NFL player Terence Barnes