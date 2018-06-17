Possible Return & Debut Spoilers For WWE Money In The Bank

James Ellsworth is backstage at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view in Chicago and is currently being hidden on a bus, according to PWInsider.

As noted, WWE has been planning Ellsworth’s return and he reportedly bailed on a Middle Kingdom Wrestling appearance in China this weekend in order to make the WWE return.

SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) are also backstage for MITB but there’s no word yet on if they will be appearing. They recently made their main roster debuts at a live event but they have yet to debut on TV since being called to SmackDown.