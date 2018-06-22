SPOILER: Women’s Title Match Revealed For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4

The finals of the first-ever Mae Young Classic in the summer of 2017 saw Kairi Sane defeat Shayna Baszler to win the tournament. Baszler and Sane have competed against each other in a few singles matches since then, mostly at non-televised live events, but now they will do battle again at WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” during SummerSlam weekend.

Tonight’s NXT TV tapings saw Sane defeat Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender to Baszler’s NXT Women’s Title. The match should air on the July 11th WWE Network episode.

No other Takeover matches were confirmed at tonight’s tapings but it looks like NXT Champion Aleister Black may defend against Tommaso Ciampa.

“Takeover: Brooklyn IV” takes place on Saturday, August 18th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.