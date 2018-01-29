Rey Mysterio’s Current WWE Status, Charlotte Flair On Ronda Rousey, Zelina Vega & Andrade Almas

– Below is video of Charly Caruso talking to Zelina Vega and WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas after his surprise Royal Rumble appearance, which just came one night after he retained over Johnny Gargano in the “Takeover: Philadelphia” main event. Vega praises Almas and they mock Gargano, wondering where he was for the Rumble.

– Rey Mysterio’s surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble match was put together within the last week, according to PWInsider. Mysterio’s return was said to be a secret to most within the company. Rey’s return was a one-time appearance and he has not signed a new WWE deal as of Sunday night. As noted, Rey was close to signing with Impact Wrestling for their tapings in mid-January but the two sides could not agree on a deal.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair tweeted the following on Asuka winning the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble and Ronda Rousey making her WWE debut after the match: